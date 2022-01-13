Microsoft Word goes woke, adds 'inclusive language checker' to program

Creative Commons

Microsoft is hellbent on promoting wokeness, and it’s doing so by developing an “inclusiveness” checker in its MS Word software that will highlight phrases that some might find offensive.

The move to embed the language of wokeness into the verbiage of countless users through its popular word processor is part of a larger drive by the tech giant to embrace the woke ideology of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Sun reports that the issues apparently targeted by the company in its latest version of Office 365 include age, ethnicity, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status.

For instance, the word “mankind” in astronaut Neil Armstrong’s popular phrase “That's one small step for man. One giant leap for mankind” would be corrected to “humankind” or “humanity.”

Other instances could include replacing words like “chairman” with “chairperson” and “waitress” with “service employee.”

Phrases like “he or she” could be replaced with “them,” and “master and slave” could be replaced by “primary and secondary.” Words like “manpower” become “workforce,” and so on.

Fortunately, the checker can be disabled in a menu called grammar and refinements, which lists the kinds of biases it checks, including the following:

Age bias

Cultural bias

Ethnic slurs

Gender bias

Gender-Neutral Pronouns

Gender-Specific Language

Racial Bias

Sexual Orientation Bias

Socioeconomic Bias

For now, the bias-checker is disabled by default.

As previously reported by Rebel News, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has given a $1-million grant to The Education Trust Inc., which supports the Equitable Math curriculum, which calls for a re-thinking of how math is taught.

The Gates-backed organization calls on teachers to develop “anti-racist” math practice.

A few months ago, Microsoft’s annual Ignite conference became the target of mockery after each of its hosts provided lengthy statements about their gender identity and race before delivering their presentations. The company also apologized to the Native American tribes who previously lived on the land that Microsoft’s campus is located.