DAILY | Bill Gates: Once Omicron passes, COVID could be like the flu
Katherine Krozonouski and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The Canadian Senate is extending its break — tax dollars hard at work
- Dr. Julie Ponesse got put in Twitter jail. She's free now, but rival platform Gettr has seen growth recently
- Microsoft Word is turning into Microsoft Woke
- Lawyers are saying the pandemic is causing angry, bitter divorces
- Be on the lookout for fake toonies
- A wall is going up around the White House for some reason
- Prime Minister Trudeau took his vaccine messaging directly to kids again yesterday
- World-renowned science/virus expert Bill Gates says once Omicron passes, COVID could be treated like the flu
- Premiers Ford and Moe, of Ontario and Saskatchewan respectively, think Quebec Premier Legault's unvax tax goes too far
- The union representing RCMP workers is defending the unvaccinated
- A Quebec judge suspended visitation rights for an unvaccinated man
- Quebec is planning to lift its curfew on Monday
- Ontario is sticking by its date to send kids back to school
- Ontario is also now distinguishing between hospitalizations with/from COVID
- Monstrosity Burger is facing a huge fine
- Associated Press is now telling its affiliates not to report COVID numbers
- A Danish news outlet is saying “We Failed” to properly question the government on COVID
- By Rebel News
