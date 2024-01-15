World Economic Forum EXPELS Christians from 'demonic' Davos promenade

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Davos Mission 2024: Expose the Global Elites Get updates on our Davos Mission 2024 to Expose the Global Elites straight to your inbox! Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Secure

Is there anything you CANNOT say at the World Economic Forum meeting here in Davos, Switzerland?

You can promote communism. (The WEF says “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.) You can promote fascism. (That’s a working definition of Klaus Schwab’s belief in the merger of Big Business and Big Government). You can promote drug use. (Yuval Noah Harari says video games and drugs are the future of mankind.) You can even promote Islamic terrorism. (Yesterday I saw a hundred Antifa protesters chanting in support of Hamas.)

But the one thing you can’t talk about here in Davos is Jesus Christ. I know that, because I saw police swarm a small group of people who had come to hand out free literature about Christianity. How disappointing. And how disappointing that the enforcers of this censorship are the Swiss police, who have been so good about respecting freedom of speech.

But I suppose it shouldn’t be surprising. With Klaus Schwab and his cast of villains taking over the town for a week, there’s a whiff of sulphur in the fresh mountain air. I’m Jewish myself, which is why I believe deeply in freedom of religion. And these, days, Christians are persecuted around the world — from China to the Middle East. It’s just a shame to see that at the World Economic Forum, too.

We’re here in Davos telling the stories the other media won’t tell about the WEF. If you can help us cover the cost of our journalism please do, by visiting www.WEFReports.com — thank you.