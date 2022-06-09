WATCH: Klaus Schwab advisor Yuval Noah Harari on the new age of digital surveillance

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we examined the startling rhetoric and eerie predictions of known Klaus Schwab ally and Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari.

From seemingly supporting a massive increase in digital surveillance — apparently even "under the skin" — to the labeling of large sectors of the population as "useless" due to the incoming Artificial Intelligence revolution, it is clear that Mr. Harari views himself as a step above the plebian masses that he lectures to.

Harari has also been happy to slam religion and free will as "fake news."

As stated in Harari's book, "21 Lessons for the 21st Century,": "I am aware that many people might be upset by my equating religion with fake news, but that's exactly the point. When a thousand people believe some made-up story for one month, that's fake news. When a billion people believe it for a thousand years, that's a religion, and we are admonished not to call it 'fake news' in order not to hurt the feelings of the faithful (or incur their wrath)."

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.