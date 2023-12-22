Xi Jinping to Biden: China will reunify with Taiwan
The Chinese leader also referenced public forecasts by U.S. military leaders, indicating that Xi might seek to bring Taiwan under Chinese control in either 2025 or 2027
During their recent summit in San Francisco, Chinese President Xi Jinping bluntly told President Joe Biden that Beijing intends to achieve the reunification of Taiwan with mainland China, although the specific timing remains undetermined, as per accounts from three present and former U.S. officials.
In a gathering attended by around a dozen American and Chinese officials, Xi informed Biden that China's preferred approach is to peacefully reunify Taiwan rather than resorting to force, according to these officials, NBC News reports.
The Chinese leader also made mention of the public forecasts made by U.S. military leaders, which suggest that Xi might aim to bring Taiwan under Chinese control in either 2025 or 2027.
However, as relayed by two present and one former official who were briefed on the meeting, Xi emphasized that these predictions were inaccurate because he has not established a specific timeframe.
Ahead of the summit, Chinese officials had requested that President Biden issue a public statement after the meeting, affirming the U.S.'s endorsement of China's peaceful reunification goal with Taiwan and expressing non-support for Taiwanese independence. The Chinese request was declined by the White House.
Following the initial release of this report, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina released a statement urging both Republicans and Democrats to collaborate in order to discourage China.
“This story as reported is beyond unnerving,” Graham said. “I will be working with Democratic and Republican Senators to do two things quickly. First, create a robust defense supplemental for Taiwan and second, draft pre-invasion sanctions from hell to impose on China if they take action to seize Taiwan.”
Individuals knowledgeable about the discussion between Biden and Xi characterized the Chinese leader as direct, yet not confrontational.
“His language was no different than what he has always said. He is always tough on Taiwan. He’s always had a tough line,” said a U.S. official with knowledge of the conversation.
