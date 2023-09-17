Yes campaigner backs down after furious reaction to ABC's No campaign coverage

Yes campaigner Professor Megan Davis has backed down after she lambasted ABC for daring to give airtime to voices opposing the government's Voice to Parliament campaign.

Her comments followed the airing of Jacinta Price's blistering National Press Club speech, which garnered significant traction online among No campaigners.

Canberra Bubble Boy will be licking that 🔥for a while. pic.twitter.com/yOOqHAJbfx — JILL (@1Swinging_Voter) September 14, 2023

In a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Davis expressed her dismay at ABC's Insiders host David Speers for interviewing Warren Mundine, a prominent No campaign advocate.

"It's astonishing to me that the ABC Insiders show has WARREN MUNDINE on this morning," she posted.

She further criticised ABC for "continually platforming the NO campaign," citing interviews with other opponents like Liberal Senator Kerrynne Liddle.

Additional posts from Davis drew attention to what she perceives as an imbalance in the Insiders program and a need for ABC's news director to be scrutinised.

"The Voice will focus on what's urgent for mob," she wrote, claiming that the No campaign is out of touch with Indigenous communities' real issues.

Warren Mundine also raised concerns about his own Insiders interview.

He claimed Speers had 'selectively quoted' an article he had written years ago.