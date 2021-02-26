DAILY | Rebel Reporter Ticketed in Montreal, Trudeau's New COVID “Variants”

  • By Rebel News
  • February 26, 2021
DAILY | Rebel Reporter Ticketed in Montreal, Trudeau's New COVID “Variants”
Remove Ads

Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!

Here's what we're covering today:

  • Rebel News reporter Yanky Pollak gets a COVID curfew ticket in Montreal
  • Dr. Bonnie Henry doesn't appreciate being protested by British Columbians
  • Police at the Alt Hotel protest in Toronto
  • Health Minister Patty Hajdu on sexual assault cases in Trudeau's COVID quarantine system
  • A day in the life of a “CBC employee”

If you become one of the 1,440,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!

Livestream
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
YouTube Livestream
  • By Rebel News

YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads