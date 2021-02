A nameless CBC employee has given us a glimpse into the daily routine of a state media worker.

He spends most of his days on Zoom, making bold assumptions about COVID-19 and watching his free CBC Gem subscription.

This sighting of an actual employee of CBC is almost as rare as a hot meal at a Radisson quarantine hotel.

