YouTube demonetizes Russell Brand’s channels, effectively terminating his livelihood

AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file

Russell Brand is officially canceled. Without even so much as a police report, the popular political commentator and A-list celebrity has had all of his channels demonetized on YouTube following allegations of sexual impropriety published in the British media. The company, which is owned by Google, claims that Brand violated its newly-established “creator responsibility policy.”

In addition to his suspension from earning ad revenue on YouTube, the BBC removed some of his shows from its streaming services, claiming that they were "deemed to 'fall below public expectations.’”

Brand has denied the allegations against him, emphasizing that his relationships have all been consensual.

“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said in a video prior to the publication of the reports in the British press.

In a statement, YouTube said: “We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

YouTube said that it suspended Brand’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program “following serious allegations against the creator. This action means the channel is no longer able to monetize on YouTube”.

As highlighted by political commentator Viva Frei, “Russell Brand demonetized on YouTube. And the new rule has been implemented: You will now get demonetized on YouTube if your off-platform behaviour ‘harms’ its ‘ecosystem’.”

“I’m sure this economic censorship is going to be used only with extreme parsimony, and will never be politically weaponized,” he noted dryly.

“This is insane,” wrote What is a Woman creator and conservative host Matt Walsh. “YouTube is demonetizing all of Brand’s accounts based on unproven allegations made in the media. He hasn’t even been criminally charged with anything. The precedent being set here is extremely bad."

“Allegations are now convictions in the court of social media, complete with removal of all income,” echoed political commentator Ben Shapiro.

“This man hasn't even been charged with a crime. Don't be fooled, Russell is being punished for having the wrong opinion, not sex crimes,” said conservative radio host Kenny Webster.