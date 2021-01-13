YouTube suspends Trump for one week, disables comments indefinitely

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Following President Donald Trump’s suspension from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and numerous other websites, YouTube, the world’s largest video sharing platform, suspended Trump from uploading videos for one week and disabled comments to his videos indefinitely. His YouTube channel has 2.77 million subscribers.

According to YouTube, the company performed a review of Trump’s channel and removed his ability to upload new content due to violations of its policies. The company claims that the review was done in light of “ongoing concerns about violence.” YouTube claims that Trump’s channel now has its first strike, and will be temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of seven days.

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section,” YouTube said.

YouTube previously warned against posting videos alleging widespread voter fraud or questioning the election results that name Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Last Thursday, YouTube said it would suspend channels alleging widespread voter fraud claims outright from posting new videos . It would not warn offending channels for breaking the rules.

The ban comes following calls by the actor Sacha Baron Cohen, better known as Borat, who complained on Twitter about how Trump’s YouTube channel gained 30,000 subscribers in a single week.

NEW: Trump's YouTube Channel has GAINED 30,000 subscribers this week.



Other companies are cutting ties with Trump. YouTube is profiting!



YouTube--the new Trump TV.



RT to tell @Google, @YouTube, @SusanWojcicki...stop profiting off lies and violence! #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/EdTrVF0xvX — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 12, 2021

“Other companies are cutting ties with Trump. YouTube is profiting!” he wrote. “YouTube--the new Trump TV.”

Twitter and Facebook have suspended Trump’s accounts on their platforms alleging potential for future violence, following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week. Parler, a social media platform for conservatives, was also de-platformed by Apple and Google which removed its app from their app stores, and by Amazon, which hosted its servers.