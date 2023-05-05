14 truckers involved in the Coutts demonstration are exonerated from charges in TDF win
Lawyers found that the parking violation charges were unfounded as the alleged conduct did not relate to the law that the truckers were being persecuted under.
Fourteen truckers who were facing charges in connection with Freedom Convoy protests in Coutts in early 2022 have had the charges against them dropped.
The truckers were facing parking violations under a law that was found to not apply to their alleged conduct.
BREAKING: Multiple fines dropped against Coutts truckers— The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) May 5, 2023
Fourteen truckers were charged with a law that did not apply to their alleged conduct.
NEWS RELEASE: https://t.co/ZU44dvzvRU pic.twitter.com/900Cn3GseX
“The truckers, who were all charged with parking violations, were exonerated after TDF’s lawyer pointed out that the law in question did not apply to vehicles parked in an urban area,” a press release by The Democracy Fund (TDF) reads.
Aerial of Coutts border blockade right now— Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 2, 2022
Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/8xHxBaUzgR
The exonerated truckers were represented by Sean Mihalcheon of Williamson Law at no cost to them, through a TDF crowd-funding project that provides free legal defence for peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters called Trucker Law.
TDF is a Canadian charity dedicated to constitutional rights, advancing education and relieving poverty through the promotion of constitutional rights litigation and public education.
The Coutts demonstration was an Alberta specific peaceful protest against COVID-19 vaccination mandates and restrictions that coincided with the Freedom Convoy protest that took to Ottawa in January and February of 2022. The 18-day demonstration acted as a catalyst for the then premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, to begin lifting COVID-related restrictions.
Danielle Smith says Coutts blockade was a ‘win’ because it got rid of COVID vaccine mandates https://t.co/o4vmERYFTK— Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) May 3, 2023
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.