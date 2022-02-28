1619 Project founder says Europe is 'not a continent by definition, but a geopolitical fiction'

Wikimedia Commons

The author of the critical race theory-based “1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones is now an expert in geography, declaring simply that Europe is not a continent, and that it is racist to think otherwise.

Posting on social media, Jones claimed that Europe is “not a continent by definition, but a geopolitical fiction” while discussing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Every journalist covering Ukraine should really, really look internally,” tweeted Hannah-Jones on Sunday. “This is why I say we should stop pretending we have objectivity and instead acknowledge our biases so that we can report against them. Many of us see the racialized analysis and language.”

Jones has been lambasted by historians for her factually-challenged position that the United States did not begin with the Revolutionary War of Independence in 1776, but much earlier with the import of slaves from Africa in 1619.

Despite her critical failure to differentiate historical fact from woke fiction, the “1619 Project,” which was published by the New York Times, won her a Pulitzer Prize — and not one in the fiction category.

Jones's position on the war in Ukraine is in line with her efforts to reframe American history by centering slavery and racial bias. She alleged that the “admissions of shock” for Ukraine demonstrate racial bias and a lack of interest for “peoples not considered white.”

What if I told you Europe is not a continent by defintion, but a geopolitical fiction to separate it from Asia and so the alarm about a European, or civilized, or First World nation being invaded is a dog whistle to tell us we should care because they are like us. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 27, 2022

“Honestly, these admissions of shock that this is happening in a European country are ahistorical and also serve to justify the lack of sympathy for other invasions, other occupations and other refugee crisis involving peoples not considered white,” wrote Hannah-Jones.

“What if I told you Europe is not a continent by definition [sic], but a geopolitical fiction to separate it from Asia and so the alarm about a European, or civilized, or First World nation being invaded is a dog whistle to tell us we should care because they are like us,” Jones asked.

As highlighted by anyone with a modicum of geographical understanding, Europe is separated from Asia by the Ural Mountains, Black and Caspian seas, and other geographical features. Although separated by land borders, Europe has been historically viewed as one of the seven continents due to its size.

“So the alarm about a European, or civilized, or First World nation being invaded is a dog whistle to tell us we should care because they are like us,” said Hannah-Jones, prompting a flurry of criticism, slamming her for turning the war into a woke talking point.

Like so many other social justice activists on social media, Jones has leveraged the war in Ukraine as a proxy to promote her own world views.

“To be clear: We should care about Ukraine,” Jones clarified in an attempt to deflect from criticism. “But not because it is European, or the people appear white, or they are 'civilized' and not 'impoverished.' All people deserve to be free and to be welcomed when their countries are at war.”