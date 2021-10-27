40% of Canadians believe in conspiracy theories — do you?

Do you believe in "conspiracy theories"?

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed an article recently published by Blacklock's Reporter, which reads: "more than a third of Canadians believe world events are secretly manipulated by a 'small group' of conspirators, says in-house research by Elections Canada."

Commenting on this, Ezra said:

Yeah, I’m not sure if that’s even a conspiracy theory anymore. I mean, the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland... aren’t they pretty much explicit that they aim to manipulate the world? Isn’t that sort of their mission statement? ... These are the folks who did that promo that "you’ll own nothing and you'll be happy." And speaking of happiness, they’re the folks who are now promoting unhappiness, telling you it’s better than being happy, and condemning happiness as “toxic positivity”. We talked about that on yesterday’s show. So, yeah, I’m surprised that only 40% believe in that conspiracy.

