87% of students find college too difficult, 71% study less than 10 hours per week
While 87% of students surveyed find classes to be too difficult, 71% of surveyees study 10 hours per week only, or less.
According to a survey conducted by Intelligent.com, 87% of College students find that “professors make classes too difficult.”
As the survey indicates, “the vast majority of students (87%) say they have felt at least one of their college classes was too challenging and should have been made easier by the professor.”
Intelligent presented the results of their survey through an article entitled “Are college students entitled? 86% say classes are too hard, yet the majority study less than 10 hrs per wk.” They also mention the phenomenon of “silent quitting” in the article, relating it to the fact that it is seemingly becoming a social norm.
For a student enrolled in 4 classes per semester, the total number of hours devoted to studying per class would be 2 and a half hours per week. For a student enrolled in 5 classes, it would result in 2 hours of studying per week, for each class.
“Out of the 64% who say they put in a lot of effort, one-third also say they spend less than 5 hours a week studying and on homework,” the survey found.
The survey gathered the thoughts of 1000 graduates, all of whom have completed a four-year degree.
The time spent studying per student varies enormously. “Overall, 3% of students say they spend less an hour doing homework or studying for classes each week, 31% spend 1-5 hours, 37% spend 6-10 hours, 16% spend 11-15 hours, 8% spend 15-20 hours, and 5% spend more than 20 hours.”
Only 5% of students spend more than 20 hours studying per week, which is usually the number of hours recommended by faculties, academic advisors, and professors.
In total, 50 students surveyed say they study more than 20 hours per week.
At the University of Ottawa, in Canada, multiple professors write the number of hours a student should spend studying. Political science professors recommend between 5 to 7 hours per week, for their class.
The survey also points out that “31% of current college students say they have cheated in order to get a better grade.”
Additionally, 45% of surveyees would like to see colleges change their grading system to a pass/fail grading system. “Many college students want to replace the traditional grading system with pass/fail grading,” Intelligent points out. “Overall, 18% ‘definitely’ think classes should pass/fail, while 27% ‘probably’ do, and 32% don’t have an opinion. On the other hand, 16% said the traditional grading system should ‘probably not’ be replaced with a pass/fail grading system, and 7% say ‘definitely not’.”
- By Rebel News
