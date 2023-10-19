'Do you believe in God now?': Israeli man recounts escaping terrorist attack at music festival

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On October 7 during a desert music festival in southern Israel, close to the Gaza border, terrorist group Hamas overwhelmed local authorities and massacred 260 attendees.

Hamas blocked the roads, using machine guns to murder people trying to escape. Many were kidnapped including foreigners.

Rebel News met with someone who managed to escape, running away from his car that was actively being shot.

Yoni, who claims he was never religious, puts on a kippah, claiming it was god who saved them.

Along with his friend, Yoni hid under a tree for five hours - silent. Terrorists were walking by and shooting. Two bombs went off beside the men, the first they feel they got lucky and the second they felt as if someone was watching over them.

If you appreciate our work on the ground, head to TheTruthAboutTheWar.com for more and if you can, chip in to help cover our costs.