'Extinction risk': AI titans raise alarm on technology's dangerous potential

OpenAI's lead, Sam Altman, creator of ChatGPT, and the so-called "Godfather of AI," Geoffrey Hinton, joined a team of over 350 notable figures in cautioning against the existential threats posed by AI.

The declaration, organised by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety, summed up their apprehensions in a succinct 22-word statement: "Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."