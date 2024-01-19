'I do believe in freedom of speech and freedom of expression': Will.i.am speaks out at WEF

'I know what's true based on the things I see and what's right and wrong. So, if I see people being harmful to one another, hurting with the intent to hurt, the truth is that's wrong,' said the American rapper.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 19, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Avi Yemini from Rebel News had an encounter with Will.i.am, American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

In their conversation, which began by discussing freedom of speech and censorship, Will.i.am expressed his views: "I think everybody should have the right to express themselves without hurting other folks. You still have to be mindful. If your intent was to hurt me on purpose and you need to up your love and you shouldn't, why do you want to exist in a world where you're purposely trying to hurt somebody's feelings? I don't believe in censorship. What I do believe in is trying your hardest to inspire and uplift people."

The rapper then asked Avi, "What is your contribution to make the world better?"

"My contribution is under threat because of the WEF and because of the eSafety Commissioner and those that want to control our speech. They tell me that what I say might be misinformation because it goes against their narrative," he responded.

During the COVID pandemic, Avi Yemini noted that discussions about vaccines and their effectiveness in minimizing or stopping the spread faced challenges. Individuals questioning the established narrative were initially removed from most social media platforms. 

"So could you take that message in there that you think that people should have the freedom to express themselves on social media even if the government deems it false?" Avi asked.

"So I have the things that I'm passionate about where I go and in my viewpoint and my viewpoint is we did not get web 2.0 right, social media was not executed properly," the rapper responded. "I do believe in freedom of speech and freedom of expression and no one's account should be undone because they're doing their version of freedom of speech."

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant joined the conversation with Will.i.am, raising questions: "Who should determine what's true? Can each of us determine what's true? Should we rely on the government to determine what's true? How do we know what's true? What do you think? Do you trust yourself to determine what's true?"

Will.i.am responded:

You know, I don't have those issues that you have. I know what's true based on the things I see and what's right and wrong.

So, if I see people being harmful to one another, hurting with the intent to hurt, the truth is that's wrong.

As far as like this attack on the truth, that's been going on way before the internet. That's since printing news, that's since TV, that's since town halls.

The only way we can compete with the regime media is with your help. Please take a moment to chip in at www.WEFReports.com, to help cover our economy-class airfare to come to Davos. Thank you.

Free Speech Switzerland Entertainment News Analysis World Economic Forum
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.