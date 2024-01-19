'I do believe in freedom of speech and freedom of expression': Will.i.am speaks out at WEF

E-transfer (Canada):

Avi Yemini from Rebel News had an encounter with Will.i.am, American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

🚨 Klaus Schwab isn’t gonna be happy!@iamwill GOES OFF SCRIPT at the World Economic Forum in Davos



Head to https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N for the latest pic.twitter.com/2YyE3u9MMl — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 19, 2024

In their conversation, which began by discussing freedom of speech and censorship, Will.i.am expressed his views: "I think everybody should have the right to express themselves without hurting other folks. You still have to be mindful. If your intent was to hurt me on purpose and you need to up your love and you shouldn't, why do you want to exist in a world where you're purposely trying to hurt somebody's feelings? I don't believe in censorship. What I do believe in is trying your hardest to inspire and uplift people."

The rapper then asked Avi, "What is your contribution to make the world better?"

"My contribution is under threat because of the WEF and because of the eSafety Commissioner and those that want to control our speech. They tell me that what I say might be misinformation because it goes against their narrative," he responded.