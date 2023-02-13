'I was healthy, 45 years old, and I was released with a walker and a wheelchair'
Alexa interviews Angelia Desselle, a woman who claims she is vaccine-injured. Not only will we hear her side of the story, but we will also hear from Dr. Peter McCullough, a Cardiologist who will provide information about the neurological side effects caused by the COVID vaccines.
What could be more terrifying than feeling powerless and left behind by the system?
Yet this is the reality of a multitude of people today. Their mistake, having a blind trust in what they have heard during an under-pressured time. But is that an informed decision, or is that some kind of hidden coercion?
The media has been polarizing against the unvaccinated population, and the governments have not only begged people to get injected, but they have also offered various incentives in exchange for doing it.
A part of the population turned their backs on each other in an extremely savage and inhuman way.
Last week, via the Twitter platform, Elon Musk tweeted:
I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
Angelia Desselle, a mother based in Louisiana, responded to his publication:
This is me after 1 dose of Pfizer on 1/5/2021 in the hospital. I was a very healthy 45-year-old who managed a surgery center. Two years later I am still having major issues.
She also attached a video of her tremor symptoms that she had shortly after getting her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with the #ThanksPfizer.
The video has gone viral, reaching over 13 million views.
Several media outlets then tried to discredit Madame Desselle without even contacting her to verify the information. Here are some examples:
Forbes: Could this video have been showing someone truly suffering a side effect from the vaccine? Or was it just someone deliberately shaking her legs because that’s what, you know, many humans with legs are able to do?
INDY100: A page on The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in America is detailing vaccine side effects and not one of them is spasms or tremors.
Wired UK: There is no evidence that this is the case that the Tremors is due to the covid-19 vaccine. On Facebook, the truth rarely matters [...] and They added that the videos have been shared by Facebook groups that push conspiracy theorists by the far right.
Daily Dot: Desselle’s video has been treated as gospel among QAnon supporters and other anti-vaccine groups.
Now under the video of Angelia Desselle, we can see an advertisement to warn people about the video that it is misinformation.
Not only will we hear from Madame Desselle today, but also from Dr Peter McCullough who is providing us with some information about the neurological side effects caused by the COVID vaccines.
