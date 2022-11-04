'It is a mind-shaping machine': Are social media companies intelligence assets for the countries that produce them?

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Breitbart's Allum Bokhari to discuss the impact of social media companies in relation to intelligence gathering and societal manipulation.

As stated by Allum, "Social media companies are intelligence assets for the countries that produce them, and social media companies have been an arm of American influence. That's why lots of nations that try and resist being in the American or NATO orbit often ban social media companies, American social media companies. I know Russia has and many other countries in the Middle East have as well. Obviously China has too, because they see it as this arm of American influence."

He went on to say, "I actually used to have a source at the State Department in the Trump administration. He said the deep state loved social media, free speech when it was helping them regime change say, Libya or Egypt, or helping you know, whip up activism in Iran. But as soon as Brexit and Donald Trump happened, they started to worry that free speech and social media could mean they get regime changed."

