'It's not a right you have': Gun owners react to Canada's non-existent self-defence laws
Rebel News was on the scene at the Tactical and Competitive Shooting Sports Show in Mississauga, Ontario to hear what attendees had to say about gun rights in Canada.
The Tactical and Competitive Shooting Sports Show (Taccom) came to Mississauga, Ontario showcasing firearms, tactical equipment and even podcasts that had excited enthusiasts packing the International Centre convention space.
Rebel News spoke to vendors and event-goers about gun rights and legislation after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remarked in the summer of 2022 that Canadians do not have a right to self-defence with the use of a firearm:
While admitting that most gun owners are law-abiding, Justin Trudeau claimed that "you can't use a gun for self-protection in Canada. That's not a right that you have."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 10, 2022
Why punish those following the law? https://t.co/fUAV0A4m9b pic.twitter.com/h8r3dAKDDU
As well, attendees were asked about the effectiveness of “gun buybacks” and why the Canadian government chooses a gun-ban list as opposed to banning firearms based on functionality.
Many would-be commentators showed a high degree of caution, declining to appear on camera because of potential backlash or targeting.
“No thanks, I don't want to be on a list,” said one person. “I want to keep my job, I can't,” said another.
According to most who did respond, much of the Trudeau government's rhetoric (and even legislation) is posturing and not logically sound.
