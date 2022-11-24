'Power hungry tyrants': Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino discussed use of tanks to quell protests

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined alarming revelations involving text messages between Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino and Justice Minister David Lametti.

As revealed during the Emergencies Act inquiry, the two Liberal cabinet ministers shockingly discussed the use of tanks to stifle the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.

While reading the text messages, Ezra said, "Oh really? So we deploy our military against peaceful, domestic citizens. Our military that's trained to kill enemy soldiers, designed to fight foreign governments, we're going to deploy that against bouncy castles and hot tubs are we? Against men, women, and children are we?"

He went on to say, "What a courageous man, our justice minister. He's so courageous he's panicking and he's going to flee the city and so bravely run away."

