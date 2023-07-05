'Racism is at its peak here in France,' said a member of the Muslim community

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

With Marseille, France being recently filled with riots for nearly a week following a fatal police shooting of a Muslim teenager, Ezra went and spoke to members of the Muslim community. Ezra ended up speaking with Muslim men, asking them about important topics such as: violence, racism, and justice in France.

Migrant youths in France loot and vandalize local car dealership during mass riots



France has had open borders for years, with a massive, unassimilated migrant population with high unemployment. Who are the rioters?



FULL REPORT by @EzraLevant: https://t.co/98RhumtNqo pic.twitter.com/I08Ha3U8Sk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 3, 2023

Ezra spoke with a man named Mohammed, who claimed that "everything that's happening here is because of the government."

Mohammed continued:

It's the fault of the police, it's the fault of the state, because here in France, there is too much racism. Racism is at its peak here in France. That's all I have to say, that's it. There will be no justice here in France. As long as they are racist, there will be no justice. There needs to be equality among people. Equality is needed, respect for religions is needed, but above all, respect for Muslims is needed. Because Muslims are not respected here. They treat us like terrorists, we are not terrorists. I don't condemn anyone, everyone is responsible for their actions. I have no message for Macron, I only have this message: Islam is a religion of peace, period!

If you think this is an important story, and if you’re curious as to why the mainstream media is downplaying it, make sure to follow all of our reports, right here at FranceOnFire.com. We’ll follow the facts wherever they lead.

And if you think our citizen journalism is valuable, please consider chipping in a few dollars to help us offset the travel costs for our fact-finding mission. Our two plane tickets, plus our hotel room for two nights, will cost us about $2,800.