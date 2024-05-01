EXPOSED: Second violent anti-Israel protester's identity revealed

E-transfer (Canada):

Amid escalating tensions surrounding anti-Israel protests outside Victorian State Parliament, new information has come to light regarding the identity of one of the men involved in the recent violent incident targeting Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini.

The man, previously unidentified, has been revealed as Ibrahim Salama, a figure with connections to 'hate-crime hoaxer' Hash Tayeh.

The incident, which occurred during a protest led by Jew-hating Palestinian protest leader Mohammad Sharab, saw Salama threatening violence and hurling a glass bottle towards Avi and his security guard Daniel.

🚨 FULL VIDEO: Palestinian 'kidnapper' ATTACKS Jewish journalist in front of Police



Anti-Israel protest leader Mohammad Sharab, who's on bail for alleged kidnap and torture, was not happy to see me on the streets of Melbourne yesterday.



Full story: https://t.co/7Z4RI2tlIP pic.twitter.com/IwA50we0wB — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 30, 2024

This revelation adds another layer of concern to the ongoing safety issues raised by Deputy Victorian Liberal Leader David Southwick.

Southwick's efforts to address safety concerns at the parliament have intensified following the release of footage showing the disturbing acts of violence by anti-Israel protesters.

His plea for action to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the President of the Legislative Council underscores the urgent need to regulate access to parliamentary grounds and enforce safety measures.

Safety matters. Social cohesion matters. The concerns of countless Victorians matter.



We've seen violent protests on our streets and radical protestors invade the steps of our Parliament - all while this Govt stands by.



It must stop.



Here's what I'd planned to say: pic.twitter.com/7qJbVoQ5P6 — David Southwick MP (@SouthwickMP) April 30, 2024

The association between Salama and Tayeh, known for his Burgertory ownership and claims of hate crimes, highlights the interconnectedness of individuals involved in perpetuating violence and intimidation.

These developments further highlight the climate of fear experienced by Jewish communities not only in Melbourne but worldwide.

Concerns about safety and intimidation have led to cancelled tours by Jewish schools and organisations, underscoring the impact of these protests on the community.