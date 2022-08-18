‘Sexualising children is a tool to gain power used by both cults and modern public schools’: Dr. James Lindsay

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 17, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest Dr. James Lindsay joined us to talk about the rise of the sexualization of children in Canadian and American schools, by means of exposing them to radical gender ideology and sexual concepts at a young age and being instructed to hide it from their parents. Lindsay was censored and de-platformed for calling out this issue for what it is, grooming.

Lindsay explained that grooming children through government-run systems such as public schools is not a new concept. It’s a practice used by many cults to control a group by breaking down children and estranging them from their parents, anchors such as religion and patriotism, and even from themselves so that they don’t know who they are. It’s also a powerful tool that was used by the Bolsheviks in Russia in 1917, and although grooming can be used to hold sexual power over children it is also used as a means of gaining political power by disrupting the strength in the family unit.

Dr. Lindsay spoke about a bill that is being worked on in California that would make it legal for the state to declare itself an “LGBT sanctuary” and take in children from other states. “So, the kid comes in, declares himself a ‘refugee’ for LGBT reasons, gets to San Francisco or Los Angeles, and a case worker immediately makes him a ward of the state of California, and some parent in Iowa has now lost their child.”

This alarming bill exposes the agenda behind exposing children to gender ideology and sexuality at a young age to rip apart the family unit and have greater political control over the population. “But if you call it what it is… then the big social media platforms will kick you off. Because for some reason, they’re very invested in protecting this,” said Lindsay, who has been banned on various social media platforms.