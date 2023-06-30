'Shocking' media exclusion at Roxham Road: Quebec police discriminates against Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporters Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy were subjected to targeted-media-profiling by the Quebec Provincial Police, hindering their journalistic work at the Roxham Road event on June 19.

The actions of the police, whose primary duty is to protect and serve the public, raise concerns about their abuse of power and unauthorized self-granted authority. It is crucial to take a stand against such journalistic discrimination!

At Roxham Road, Alexa and Guillaume aimed to engage in authentic journalism, providing an alternative perspective by capturing the sentiments of the people present. Despite presenting their credentials, the Quebec Provincial Police arbitrarily denied them access.

The event itself stemmed from a recent Supreme Court ruling on the third safe country agreement, prompting supporters of asylum seekers to embark on a three-day march from Montreal to Roxham, challenging the verdict.

Various reasons were cited by the police officers, such as avoiding potential confrontations and appeasing those who opposed Rebel News' presence due to ideological differences.

Rather than focusing on combating crime, maintaining political impartiality, and promoting neutrality, the police assumed the role of determining which media outlets were deemed legitimate.

Was their decision to exclude Rebel News influenced by the biased stance of the police or simply due to the preferences of a few individuals? We mustn't tolerate a society that infringes upon our rights in order to eliminate potential risks based on differing opinions.

Rebel News remains committed to seeking access to information and uncovering the reasons behind their unjust exclusion, discrimination, and unfounded portrayal as provocateurs.

Join us in the fight for press freedom by standing with Alexa and Guillaume at StandWithAlexa.com. Your support is crucial in challenging the police's unjust actions and setting a precedent against political interference with the media.