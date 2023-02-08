'The Biden administration tried to hide this from the American public'

E-transfer (Canada):

Author of The Coming Collapse of China and The Great U.S.-China Te ch War, ch War, Gordan G. Chang joins the Ezra Levant Show to talk about the the Chinese Spy Balloon passing over Canada and the United States.

"I focused on the diplomatic response from the U.S. State Department. But you tell me, what was the most interesting or important angle of the balloon flight? What caught your attention about it?" Ezra asked Gordan.

Gordan responded with:

Two things! First of all, I couldn't believe it when I heard that they're trying to sail the balloon into the United States. I think the Chinese leaders are bold and aggressive, but I didn't think that they would do something like this. The second thing, though, and this is disturbing, is that President Biden was not informed about this until the fourth day that the balloon had intruded into the U.S. It entered U.S. airspace at the Aleutians, traveled through Alaska, then down through your country as well through the western Canada. And then it entered the U.S. And about the time that it entered the U.S. in Idaho is when Biden was informed about this. By then, it was really too late to shoot it down without causing the possibility of personal and property damage. So basically, the United States allowed this balloon to survey some of its most sensitive military sites. I think that the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should have notified Biden as soon as this got anywhere close to U.S. airspace because they could track this thing towards as it was coming towards the Aleutians. And that shows a fundamental failure in the Pentagon.

"It must have been detected," Ezra speculated. "Look, it actually flew all along the radar lines. What's your working theory for why this was apparently not told to Biden? I'm sure Justin Trudeau was not advised of him and certainly the public was not advised. What is the thinking there? What do you think went on? Why did that happen?"

"You know, I cannot think of a good reason why the president of the United States, the commander in chief, was not informed," Gordan answered. "And that means, I think, that there needs to be a serious investigation of this done on an urgent basis, because there is no reason not to tell the commander in chief about this."