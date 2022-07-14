'They're just igniting a bomb here and there': Dutch dairy farmer slams government
Rebel News' Lewis Brackpool spoke with a Dutch dairy farmer to get his perspective on the government's potentially crippling climate change policies.
We had a special opportunity to speak with a dairy farmer who shared his concerns with the Dutch government and these new environmental policies which could potentially decimate his family-run business over climate change agendas.
This will give you a first-hand perspective on how these policies are going to affect farmers all throughout the Netherlands and potentially beyond.
