UPDATE: Seven Cabinet ministers ousted by Trudeau

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Justin Tang and Tijana Martin

Mendicino faced considerable backlash from the public owing to the controversial Paul Bernardo prison transfer, pushback on gun control legislation and the foreign interference file. His wife's shares in a Ukraine war defence contractor fueled the fire.

Trudeau did not respond directly to questions from the press last week on whether he still had confidence in his public safety minister.

"I have an amazing team in Ottawa and an amazing group of MPs right across the country who are committed to serving their country every single day, and anyone in my cabinet, by definition, has my confidence," he said.

Ahead of the shuffle, four other ministers — three Toronto-area Cabinet ministers and one B.C. minister — announced they would not seek another term in office, stepping aside from their Cabinet positions.

The CBC confirmed that Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra will step aside from Cabinet after serving 11 years in public office. In a video on social media, he indicated he would not seek another term as MP.

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra will step aside from cabinet after serving 11 years in public office. In a video on social media, he indicated he would not seek another term as MP.https://t.co/Em4PJqxS22 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 25, 2023

Since entering the position in January 2021, Alghabra has faced several high-profile challenges, including significant delay issues at airports last summer, issuing travel bans on the unvaccinated, and most recently, a strike at the Port of Vancouver and Prince George that caused significant disruptions to Canada's supply chain.

It's estimated the 13-day work stoppage cost the economy $6.5 billion and created a shipping backlog that will take until at least October to clear.

"The prime minister deserves a cabinet committed to running in the next federal campaign," said Alghabra. "This was not an easy decision."

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek announced Tuesday morning she also would not run again in the next election. The Ontario MP told supporters it "has been an immense honour and a privilege to represent our community at both the provincial and federal levels."

"After 50 years of public service as a family doctor, Regional Medical Of Health and Commissioner of Health Services, Member of Provincial Parliament, and now Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, I have decided that I will not seek re-election after my current term," she tweeted.

If you happen to be around the intersection of Bathurst & Lawrence in the Toronto riding of Eglinton—Lawrence, you might catch a whiff of something foul in the air.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/EYkhnS6AXX pic.twitter.com/JLJYzqksoO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 15, 2022

In addition, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett told reporters Monday she would not seek re-election, with Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray making a similar announcement.

"My work in politics and time serving my community federally and provincially as an elected official has been the honour of my life," Murray said the following morning.

Government officials knowledgeable of the Cabinet shuffle said the change is timely and necessary to refocus the government's economic priorities, especially housing. According to CBC, Trudeau is widely expected to shuffle Defence Minister Anita Anand to an economic portfolio.

Sources also confirmed that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland would keep her position, as would Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.