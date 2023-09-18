'Yes' campaigners hurl abuse at Adelaide rally against Voice to Parliament

In an ugly display, supporters of the 'Yes' campaign for the Voice to Parliament referendum lashed out at attendees at an Adelaide 'No' vote rally.

The Fair Australia rally, held at the Adelaide Convention Centre, drew over 1,000 people, many sporting 'No' supporter apparel.

The event featured talks from Jacinta Price, Warren Mundine, and South Australian Senator Kerrynne Liddle among others.

As participants entered the convention centre, they were met with vocal Yes campaign supporters who hurled insults and expletives.

Walking into the launch of the @FairAusADV NO to the Voice campaign in Adelaide this evening.



Is this the “unity” the Australian Labor Party promised us their referendum was going to bring? pic.twitter.com/3Iyi6yYXUo — Senator Alex Antic (@SenatorAntic) September 18, 2023

Liberal Senator Alex Antic, who recorded the interactions, took to social media to question the unity promised by the Australian Labor Party regarding the referendum.

"Is this the 'unity' the Australian Labor Party promised us their referendum was going to bring?" he wrote.

Yes campaign protesters also displayed banners reading 'no pride in genocide' and 'always was, always will be'.

In a poignant moment, Senator Price broke down while speaking about the marginalisation of Indigenous voices.

"I was a vessel for the women sitting in that room, the cousin of a young girl murdered, hanging from a tree," she emotionally conveyed, asserting that mainstream politics and media have long ignored such voices.

The crowd rose in applause as Senator Price called the Voice referendum the "biggest gaslighting event our nation has ever experienced."

She argued that a Voice would constitutionally reinforce a sense of victimhood, hampering the progress of Indigenous Australians.

Price also expressed concern about the encroachment of American racial politics, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, into Australian discourse, stating, "It doesn't belong here."