A clear sign of Canada's decline
Two contrasting incidents in health care serve as examples of Canada's continued decline, Ezra Levant says.
Two contrasting incidents of health care serve as an example of the two extremes in Canada's medical system.
The first, in Quebec, saw a quadriplegic former truck driver spend four days on a stretcher when he was admitted to hospital. Because of the lengthy stretcher stay, the man developed a severe bedsore, ultimately opting for assisted suicide as a way out of the suffering he was experiencing.
Another incident in Ontario saw a court require doctors to craft a vagina for a man who wishes to keep his penis in tact — denying the surgery would infringe on the man's rights, the court ruled.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how far Canada's health-care system has fallen, and how deranged our government's priorities have become.
Expanding on how these types of flaws are emphasized in a purely public run health-care system, Ezra said the government's political priorities are playing far too important of a role, and we're all left watching on as things continue to decline:
That's the great thing about government-run health care, isn't it?
On the one hand, governments can sentence uncool people, like that truck driver, to death just by starving them of resources, letting them stay on a stretcher for 95 hours.
And the same government can muster extraordinary amounts of money, probably hundreds of thousands of dollars, for the bizarre political experiments — and don't you dare criticize, you bigoted transphobic racist.
Things are getting worse every day, aren't they?
