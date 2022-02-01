'A loving, warm crowd': Lincoln Jay joins Newsmax to talk Freedom Convoy

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News' Lincoln Jay has been in Ottawa since late last week, arriving on scene to capture the sights and sounds of the Freedom Convoy as it rolled into, and continues to, occupy the nation's capital.

Still embedded in Ottawa, Lincoln, along with a trucker involved in the protest, were invited to discuss the Freedom Convoy on American news network Newsmax.

To see all of Rebel News coverage of the Freedom Convoy, from the start of the journey to its arrival and ongoing occupation, and to support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.