'A loving, warm crowd': Lincoln Jay joins Newsmax to talk Freedom Convoy
Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay made an appearance live from the streets of Ottawa to discuss the Freedom Convoy.
Rebel News' Lincoln Jay has been in Ottawa since late last week, arriving on scene to capture the sights and sounds of the Freedom Convoy as it rolled into, and continues to, occupy the nation's capital.
Still embedded in Ottawa, Lincoln, along with a trucker involved in the protest, were invited to discuss the Freedom Convoy on American news network Newsmax.
To see all of Rebel News coverage of the Freedom Convoy, from the start of the journey to its arrival and ongoing occupation, and to support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.