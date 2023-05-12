A new frontier for civil rights? The rising concerns over radical transgenderism and pedophilia

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined a disturbing report backed by the United Nations that appears to endorse pedophillia.

The UN-backed report by international legal experts suggests the normalization of adults engaged in sexual relations with minors, a horrifying prospect to contemplate. The report argues that children possess both the capacity and the legal right to make sexual decisions, a statement that has drawn widespread criticism.

The North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), an organization advocating for pedophilia, was founded in 1978. Although its influence has diminished, it hasn't disappeared completely. The term "minor-attracted persons" (MAPs) has surfaced, suggesting a rebranding effort for pedophilia.

The report and its alarming content were released to commemorate International Women’s Day, a move that raised eyebrows. The connection drawn between women's rights and the age of consent is deeply disturbing and offensive.

It reflects the UN's ongoing disconnect with the people it claims to represent and emphasizes the urgent need for nations to reconsider their affiliation with this body.

The radical transgender movement has led to a shift in societal norms that is disconcerting. The notion that biological men can identify as women, irrespective of whether they've undergone gender reassignment surgery, has taken root.

This has led to contentious issues like biological men competing in women's sports or being housed in women's prisons.

The current trend of normalizing pedophilia is frightening. The LGBTQ+ community must take a stand against such normalization, especially when pornographic novels featuring pedophilia themes are being distributed in elementary schools.

The question that remains unanswered is whether pedophilia will follow in the footsteps of radical transgenderism, normalizing a deplorable act under the banner of civil rights. If the current trend continues, it's a possibility that we cannot dismiss.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.