A reporter is suing Portland Antifa, and we're covering the trial

A few years ago, Antifa thugs attacked a reporter, Andy Ngo, who was doing journalism about their violence. Being Antifa, they attacked him repeatedly. They stole his equipment, they threw unidentified liquids and fast-drying cement at him.

It was an obscene and absurd gang attack on him. But the police did nothing.

Because Portland, Oregon, where the attack happened, is a run by Antifa's allies. Like I say, Antifa are the street gang that enforces what the Democrat Party in cities like Portland wants.

So Andy Ngo, the Post Millennial reporter, is suing Antifa and several individual foot soldiers. As far as I know, that's the first time it's ever happened. The lawyer leading the case is Harmeet Dhillon, a great freedom-oriented lawyer.

It's an interesting case, and one I want to see with my own eyes. I wonder if it will be safe to go to the courthouse, because I've heard Antifa are packing the public galleries so no one else can attend.

Last night, I was in Toronto at an event for Tamara Lich, the organizer of the Freedom Convoy trucker protest. At that protest, there wasn't a single act of violence except by police.

Contrast that peaceful protest by Tamara Lich and the truckers with the violent protests of Antifa, and you can see why this is such an interesting story for us to cover.

You can follow along with all of our reports from Portland at StopAntifa.com.