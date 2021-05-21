“Abhorrent”: Tulsi Gabbard slams Chicago mayor saying she will not grant interviews to white journalists

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Former Hawaiian Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is speaking out against the “blatant anti-white racism” of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who announced earlier this week that she will only be granting one-on-one interviews to “journalists of color.”

On Friday, Gabbard described Lightfoot’s racist position as “abhorrent” and called upon Democrat leaders to raise their voices against the anti-white bias.

“Mayor Lightfoot's blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” she wrote. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot's resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white.”

Mayor Lightfoot's blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot's resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 21, 2021

As reported by Rebel News, Lightfoot’s spokesperson announced that she would only provide interviews to “Black or Brown” journalists. She later confirmed on Thursday that she would only grant one-on-one interviews to non-white journalists.

“I ran to break up the status quo that was failing so many,” said Lightfoot on Twitter. “That isn’t just in City Hall. It’s a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American.”

As reported by USA Today, the move drew fire from the city’s press corps, who’ve sought, and failed, to get Lightfoot to answer difficult questions about her management of the city, which has seen a rise in violent crime and carjackings since she took office.

The reporter who initially broke the story, Mary Ann Ahern, called Lightfoot’s move “outrageous.”

“To choose a reporter based on the color of their skin is really pretty outrageous,” Ahern said on WGN Radio. “Does she think I’m racist? Is that what she’s saying?”

USA Today reports that the Chicago-based Black-run digital media platform the TRiiBE found anger over the mayor’s racist decision “offensive.”