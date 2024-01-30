WATCH: ADL boss finally CRACKS after being pressed by Avi Yemini

E-transfer (Canada):

In a heated intense exchange on the streets of Davos, Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini confronted Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), during the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Avi seized the opportunity at Davos to nail down Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL and ask him the tough questions about the organisation's supposed fight against hate and discrimination.

Avi questioned the CEO over allegations of hypocrisy, targeting the ADL's approach to various issues, including antisemitism and its engagement with globalist platforms.

Greenblatt initially attempted to remain tight-lipped as Avi peppered him with questions on topics such as the ADL's stance on platforms like TikTok, comparing it to the organisation's actions against X, formerly known as Twitter.

Avi raised the validity of ADL's commitment to protecting the Jewish community and whether Elon Musk's efforts, particularly his support for Israel, deserved recognition.

The ADL is often accused of labelling individuals unfairly, with Avi pointing out the potential consequences for genuine cases of antisemitism. He asked why the ADL would alienate allies and questioned its targeting of specific voices within the Jewish community.

Avi also highlighted the ADL's alleged collaboration with fact-checkers, challenging Greenblatt on the organisation's role in defining truth and combating disinformation.

In recent years, the ADL has singled out individuals as 'Islamophobes' for warning about the looming threat to the West and especially the Jewish community from extremists in the Muslim community.

However, following the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas and global demonstrations in support of Hamas, led primarily by Western radical Islamists, many of those the ADL previously targeted as 'Islamophobes' have been vindicated.

The conversation concluded with Avi questioning the ADL's monetisation of issues related to antisemitism. The exchange provided a glimpse into the clash of ideologies surrounding the ADL's role in shaping the narrative on discrimination and hate.