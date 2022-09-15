Air Canada purchases 30 electric planes to fight ‘climate change’

Heart Aerospace has now sold 30 electric planes to Air Canada, which now follows the lead of other airlines turning to this technology.

As most global leaders (Trudeau, Biden, Macron, and more) continue to push for what they believe to be “green and environmentally-friendly” policies, airline companies are doing the same. 

Indeed, Air Canada has announced it is planning on buying 30 electric planes from a Swedish firm in a $5 million deal.

Politico reports that “Air Canada's agreement, which also includes a $5 million equity stake in Heart Aerospace, follows a 2021 deal by U.S. carrier United Airlines (UAL.O) to acquire 100 19-seat planes from the startup.”

Their aircraft, which is the ES-30, is set to be able to carry 30 passengers by 2028. It will reportedly be powered by lithium-ion batteries, with reserve-hybrid generators capable of using aviation fuel.

