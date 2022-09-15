Air Canada purchases 30 electric planes to fight ‘climate change’

Lukas Wunderlich - stock.adobe.com﻿

Ethical Oil: The Case for Canada's Oil Sands Purchase your copy of Ezra Levant's provocative book exposing the hypocrisy of the West's dealings with reprehensible regimes like Russia, from which we purchase the oil that sustains our lifestyles here. buy now

As most global leaders (Trudeau, Biden, Macron, and more) continue to push for what they believe to be “green and environmentally-friendly” policies, airline companies are doing the same.

Indeed, Air Canada has announced it is planning on buying 30 electric planes from a Swedish firm in a $5 million deal.

Air Canada is buying 30 Electric Aircraft’s from Sweden….Now we know WHY @JustinTrudeau has his hands on Air Canada plus Air Canada has been cleared by the federal government to take over Air Transat‼️ Laundering Money at its best‼️ — HelsOnWheels 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@OnHels50) September 15, 2022

Politico reports that “Air Canada's agreement, which also includes a $5 million equity stake in Heart Aerospace, follows a 2021 deal by U.S. carrier United Airlines (UAL.O) to acquire 100 19-seat planes from the startup.”

Their aircraft, which is the ES-30, is set to be able to carry 30 passengers by 2028. It will reportedly be powered by lithium-ion batteries, with reserve-hybrid generators capable of using aviation fuel.