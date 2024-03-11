Alberta uses the 'Sovereignty Act' for the first time: Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz weighs in

Rebel News was joined by Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Rebecca Schulz, to discuss the February 29 passing of the first motion under the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.

The sovereignty act was invoked to enable Alberta to push back against the destructive and unintelligible net-zero electricity grid framework the Trudeau Liberals hope to impose by 2035.

The government of Alberta has attempted to find middle-ground with the Ottawa as we discussed in a recent interview, and far from rejecting net-zero initiatives all together, Alberta officials have instead brought forward an achievable 2050 goal, which they believe they will accomplish without causing mass brownouts and power shortages, which they insist is likely under the Liberals' proposal.

Despite these efforts by the Alberta government, the petulant Liberals, including federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, continue to push emissions caps, gas-powered vehicle bans and single-use plastics bans which have been decried by the Alberta government, and by the nation's top courts, as unreasonable and unconstitutional.

We spoke with Minister Schulz in back in August and she affirmed that Alberta would absolutely take legal steps to protect its interest and its citizens against a 2035 net-zero grid, and with the motion to enact the sovereignty act on this matter now passed Rebel News joined her once again to discuss what this means for Albertans.

We asked Minister Schulz why the net-zero electricity grid was the straw that broke the camel's back as far as actually forwarding a sovereignty act motion, and why it took priority over some of the other federal policies that are harming the province.

We also asked what changes in practice now that the act has been invoked, what it means for Alberta legally, and what further action will result from it.

Rebel News also asked the minister if it truly was in the best interest of Alberta to be advancing a 2050 net-zero agenda at all, and whether it is actually a conservative idea if Alberta's government is pursuing a similar ends to Trudeau’s government, just on different timelines, and if this was likely to be the first of many uses of the sovereignty act in the near future.

