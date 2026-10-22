Alberta voted on immigration, and the loudest applause came from Quebec

Article by Rebel News staff.

Albertans voted three to one to stay in Canada on Monday, and Ezra Levant says that's the only number the CBC and Mark Carney wanted you to hear. The other nine questions tell a different story, and so does the reaction from Quebec.

On Wednesday's Ezra Levant Show, Ezra walked through the preliminary results: more provincial control over immigration, limits on provincially funded programs for newcomers, fees for temporary residents using hospitals and schools, and proof of citizenship to vote, all passed by clear margins.

“That should be 93 per cent,” he said of the citizenship question.

“Here's what you didn't see on the CBC,” Ezra said. “The loudest cheer for Alberta on Tuesday morning didn't come from Saskatchewan. It came from Quebec City.”

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the Parti Québécois leader sworn in this week as premier, issued a statement declaring that “Canada as it is does not work and the status quo is no longer acceptable.” He called the federation a straitjacket and promised “the new government of Quebec will make sure the message is understood in Ottawa.”

Éric Duhaime, whose Conservative Party of Quebec went from zero seats to 19, pledged a motion recognizing Alberta's vote and offered to broker a meeting between Danielle Smith and the new premier. “There was one question on independence,” Ezra said. “But there were five questions in Alberta about immigration.”

The two are rivals, Ezra added, but both say things English Canadian politicians won't.

St-Pierre Plamondon stood in front of a Quebec City school with 24 portable classrooms, blamed immigration, and told critics “Quebecers have had it up to here with accusations of racism.” Duhaime wants immigration points for coming from a democracy, a test he calls “civilizational compatibility.”

“Imagine Danielle Smith talking like that. Imagine Pierre Poilievre talking like that,” Ezra remarked. “Frankly, I think it would be Poilievre's path to power if he did. The CBC would need a medic.”

“Quebec never forgot something that English Canada was trained to forget,” he added. “A nation is a culture, and a culture can be lost.”

But there's also another side in Quebec.

Québec solidaire Leader Ruba Ghazal, whose party holds nine seats, entered her swearing-in waving a keffiyeh and told reporters she is “100 per cent Québécoise and 100 per cent Palestinian.” Her first message to the premier invoked the riots in France: “The anger of the young must alert us in Quebec. We must invest.”

“That's not a warning. That's a threat. That's a shakedown,” Ezra said. “Nice province you've got here. Shame if it caught fire.”

With the PQ short of a majority, St-Pierre Plamondon must choose between Duhaime's 19 seats and Ghazal's nine. Asked last year about Alberta, Ghazal said she “hadn't thought of Albertans as a people.”

“Albertans, you just got the most important ally you've had in 50 years,” Ezra concluded. “He doesn't speak your language. He wants to leave the country. He'll probably never campaign for you. But take the meeting anyways.”