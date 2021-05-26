Alex Marlow on Andrew Breitbart, Section 230 and his new book 'Breaking The News'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant interviewed the Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow to talk about his new book Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media's Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

In this video, Ezra and Alex also discuss the “happy warrior” Andrew Breitbart, Trudeau's $830,000 gift to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and explore advice for Rebel News.

Here's a bit of what Alex had to say after Ezra brought up the fear that being conservative may soon be criminalized:

“We're now at a point in the United States, at least, where conservative thought is considered violence and violent actions by the left is excused. You see it with the 'mostly peaceful' riots from Black Lives Matter — a lot of that was actually seen as acceptable because the cause was just in the eyes of the woke media. “And I break down the history of this in the book, and I try to explain how we got to this point — but the point we're at is incredibly scary. And this is being used as the pretext to throw people offline. Despite the fact, Ezra, that there is so little violence coming from the right in the United States of America.”

