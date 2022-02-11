Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, remained blocked to traffic Thursday night

The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest of all crossings along the world's longest undefended border, facilitates about one-quarter of all cross-border merchandise trade between Canada and the United States.

Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, remained blocked to traffic Thursday night
The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette
Remove Ads

Anti-lockdown protesters calling for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions, including cross-border quarantine and vaccination requirements for truckers, are continuing to blockade the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S.

Friday morning, in response to the Freedom Convoy protest now in its second week in Ottawa, another convoy promised in Toronto on Saturday, and the ongoing blockade at the Windsor-Detroit crossing, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency and threatened heavy fines and possible jail time for those disrupting Ontarians “way of life.”

Rebel News has two reporters on the scene at the Ambassador Bridge, David Menzies and Isabelle Rivo, who will be providing updates.

The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest of all crossings along the world's longest undefended border, facilitates about one-quarter of all cross-border merchandise trade between Canada and the United States.

Despite the economic importance of the bridge to the region, some local Canadian businessmen have thrown their support behind the blockade.

The blockade at the Ambassador has evolved since it began last week.

When the border obstruction first began, inbound American travellers were prevented from entering Canada. However, by Thursday afternoon, a series of pickup trucks began blocking Canadian travellers from entering into Michigan.

The alternative access route to the Ambassador Bridge was blocked as well by approximately a dozen vehicles.

To support our independent journalism from the site of several blockades and convoys across Canada, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.

Ontario Canada News Analysis Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.