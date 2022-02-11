Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, remained blocked to traffic Thursday night

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Anti-lockdown protesters calling for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions, including cross-border quarantine and vaccination requirements for truckers, are continuing to blockade the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S.

Friday morning, in response to the Freedom Convoy protest now in its second week in Ottawa, another convoy promised in Toronto on Saturday, and the ongoing blockade at the Windsor-Detroit crossing, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency and threatened heavy fines and possible jail time for those disrupting Ontarians “way of life.”

Premier Doug Ford announces Ontario is entering a state of emergency. The premier outlined how protesters could face fines of $100,000 and a year in jail, saying that "there will be consequences for these actions."



MORE: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/xTfaC2ViPW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2022

Rebel News has two reporters on the scene at the Ambassador Bridge, David Menzies and Isabelle Rivo, who will be providing updates.

Currently headed to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, ON. @TheMenzoid and I will be giving updates, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/90GVHLiFpg — Isabelle Rivo (@isabellerivo) February 10, 2022

Just arrived at the Ambassador bridge. This is what it’s looking like. https://t.co/ys9Wa4SGV5 pic.twitter.com/prpeXYzwLr — Isabelle Rivo (@isabellerivo) February 10, 2022

The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest of all crossings along the world's longest undefended border, facilitates about one-quarter of all cross-border merchandise trade between Canada and the United States.

Despite the economic importance of the bridge to the region, some local Canadian businessmen have thrown their support behind the blockade.

Tim Stanley, a business owner, gives a passionate speech to the crowd here in front of the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. https://t.co/ys9Wa4SGV5 pic.twitter.com/VP1c6XSzAP — Isabelle Rivo (@isabellerivo) February 10, 2022

The blockade at the Ambassador has evolved since it began last week.

When the border obstruction first began, inbound American travellers were prevented from entering Canada. However, by Thursday afternoon, a series of pickup trucks began blocking Canadian travellers from entering into Michigan.

David Menzies gives an update from the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor/Detroit border crossing, where truckers have blocked the bridge until the COVID mandates are lifted. @TheMenzoid https://t.co/ys9Wa4SGV5 for more. pic.twitter.com/IB3tzIHpB0 — Isabelle Rivo (@isabellerivo) February 10, 2022

The alternative access route to the Ambassador Bridge was blocked as well by approximately a dozen vehicles.

Rumours abound that an injunction is in the works to shut down the blockades. We spoke with lawyers from The Democracy Fund and demonstrators at the Ambassador Bridge. Stay tuned for further details. @TheMenzoid https://t.co/M22rI2n7kR pic.twitter.com/If7VPLQbVQ — Isabelle Rivo (@isabellerivo) February 11, 2022

To support our independent journalism from the site of several blockades and convoys across Canada, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.