WATCH: Andrew Lawton interviews authors Linda Blade, Barbara Kay on new book UNSPORTING

True North Centre's Andrew Lawton interviews authors Linda Blade and Barbara Kay about their new book Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport.

Radical gender activists are using a pseudoscientific theory of human biology to hijack sports and subvert the long-established concept of fair play — forcing women and girls to risk their safety, pushing them aside for male athletes using the excuse of “inclusivity.”

In the new book, Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport, former Canadian track champion Linda Blade and renowned National Post columnist Barbara Kay, examine the dangers of gender ideology in sports. They document the attack on biological facts upon which the level playing field of sports rests.

Tackling issues few have the courage to say out loud, Unsporting shows the harm inflicted on female athletes and identifies the institutions driving this movement.

