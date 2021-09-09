How to Sell Your Soul w/Elijah Schaffer & Sydney Watson | Andrew Says 40

Elijah Schaffer is host of Slightly Offensive on BlazeTV and Sydney Watson is a popular YouTuber and commentator.

Together they are the hosts of the new BlazeTV show You Are Here, available on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

With never a dull segment, Schaffer and Watson don't pull any punches regarding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tone and behaviour, while remarking on the daily insanity that is Australia's COVID response. “It makes me sick,” Watson says of her home country, where COVID camps have begun to open.

The dynamic duo also discuss the now infamous Afghanistan pullout by Joe Biden, while answering some fun questions such as “Which influencer would Sydney marry?”