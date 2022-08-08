ANNOUNCING: New ways and places to watch Rebel News!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News has grown so much over the last few years. We used to only do a couple of new stories per day. Now we're doing more than 30 stories per day on a regular basis.

Can you believe it? We have 60 staff now across the globe, all thanks to your generous support.

There's a real demand for Rebel News now, not just in Canada but across the planet. That's why I'm happy to announce that we’re expanding our operations in the U.K., Australia, and the States too!

And, to help our audience better enjoy all of our content, we're launching all new channels that you need to subscribe to.

We're breaking our content down into different regional Rebel News bureaus.

We've got:

Rebel News Canada 🍁

That's where you'll find content on Canadian issues from journalists like Sheila Gunn Reid, David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Tamara Ugolini, Alexa Lavoie, Adam Soos, Lincoln Jay and so much more!

And then there's also:

Rebel News Australia 🦘featuring Avi Yemini.

Rebel News USA 🦅 with some great new Rebel News journalists that I know you're going to love.

Rebel News UK ⚽ with our ace-reporter Lewis Brackpool.

And, we've even got special channels for myself (Ezra Levant), for our Spanish and French-Canadian content, and a new all-female Christian-conservative culture show called 'Miss Understood.'

You can see all of our incredible channels and make sure to subscribe to them by clicking here.

And while you're at it, make sure to subscribe to us on these fast-growing free-speech platforms like Rumble, Odysee, and Gettr.

We've got all these new channels on Odysee too! They even backed up our old content. That way if YouTube ever comes to pull the plug on us, we'll be ready.

Of course, we will still post to our main YouTube channel too. We'll host our live streams from there, put our big battles and petitions up on there, and use that channel to highlight our more well-produced featured reports.

YouTube is the second largest search engine in the world, and it's only being beaten by its parent company of Google. So, we're going to continue to grow on YouTube for as long as we can.

But we are ready for a future after YouTube if that day ever comes. And part of that is this exciting new way to watch Rebel News!

You can follow all of our channels at RebelNews.com/bureaus and of course, you can see all of our content in one place on our website RebelNews.com

Thanks for your continued support, make sure to subscribe to our new channels, and enjoy even more Rebel News!