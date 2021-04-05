Another busy night for Montreal police giving out heavy-handed curfew fines
Last night was another busy night in Montreal, where the police continued to give out heavy-handed $1,550 curfew fines.
People received curfew fines for the crimes of going home from school and taking a midnight walk. Discretion was given to some and not to others.
Police also gave tickets to some people with documented exceptions to the curfew.
This person had a curfew exception paper but the officer decided not to accept it and gave the individual a $1550 curfew fine.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021
This person got a curfew fine for having an expired paper.
This guy got a curfew ticket for having expired papers.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021
This man was let go because he was deemed “essential.”
This guy was let go because he had a curfew paper (that the cops deemed valid.)— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021
The people in this car had exemptions to be out after curfew, but the cops found a reason to give a seatbelt ticket.
This car with curfew-exempt people was let go but not before the backseat passenger got a seatbelt ticket.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021
This young couple got $3,100 worth of tickets for taking a midnight walk.
A young couple is getting $1550 x2 fine for the crime of taking a midnight walk.— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021
A lot of curfew tickets being given out tonight by the @SPVM— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021
