Another busy night for Montreal police giving out heavy-handed curfew fines

  • By Yaakov Pollak
  • April 05, 2021
Last night was another busy night in Montreal, where the police continued to give out heavy-handed $1,550 curfew fines.

People received curfew fines for the crimes of going home from school and taking a midnight walk. Discretion was given to some and not to others. 

Police also gave tickets to some people with documented exceptions to the curfew. 

This person got a curfew fine for having an expired paper. 

This man was let go because he was deemed “essential.” 

The people in this car had exemptions to be out after curfew, but the cops found a reason to give a seatbelt ticket. 

This young couple got $3,100 worth of tickets for taking a midnight walk. 

