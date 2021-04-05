Another busy night for Montreal police giving out heavy-handed curfew fines

Twitter / Yanky_Pollak

Last night was another busy night in Montreal, where the police continued to give out heavy-handed $1,550 curfew fines.

People received curfew fines for the crimes of going home from school and taking a midnight walk. Discretion was given to some and not to others.

Police also gave tickets to some people with documented exceptions to the curfew.

This person had a curfew exception paper but the officer decided not to accept it and gave the individual a $1550 curfew fine.



— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021

— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021

This man was let go because he was deemed “essential.”

This guy was let go because he had a curfew paper (that the cops deemed valid.)



— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021

The people in this car had exemptions to be out after curfew, but the cops found a reason to give a seatbelt ticket.

This car with curfew-exempt people was let go but not before the backseat passenger got a seatbelt ticket.



— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021

This young couple got $3,100 worth of tickets for taking a midnight walk.

A young couple is getting $1550 x2 fine for the crime of taking a midnight walk.



— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021

A lot of curfew tickets being given out tonight by the @SPVM



— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) April 5, 2021

For more lockdown coverage, go to LockdownReports.com. And if you've received a COVID related fines, go to FightTheFines.com.

