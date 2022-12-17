Antifa-like mob protests Christian freedom event in Vancouver
The Christian-led event, put on by Laura-Lynn Ministries, attracted close to 600 attendees who squeezed through a mob in black at the centre's entrance in order to hear a message of hope, truth, and courage from speakers Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Minister Laura-Lynn Tyler Thomson, and Dr. William Makis.
The Vancouver stop of the popular “Let Freedom Reign Tour” was caught off guard last week by a mob of approximately 20 Antifa-type protesters who opposed the event.
“We are here to condemn the presence of alt-right speakers and organizers of tonight’s 'Let Freedom Reign' event at the Croatian Cultural Center,” read a piece of paper one protester flashed in my face as I questioned their members whether they had hate for Christians and had been paid to be there.
That same page condemned “Justin Gordon” as a speaker of the event allegedly because he shares “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and ultra-nationalist beliefs.” Yet there was no such speaker named Justin Gordon at the event nor at any of the tour's prior events in cities across Canada.
“I’ve never heard of him and have no idea who they are talking about,” stated Tyler Thompson when questioned about the mysterious Gordon who appeared to be the primary person the misguided protesters were objecting to.
Upon finding one protester who was actually capable of communicating with me, I learned that their group was sent for a call to action that claimed the event was transphobic and its speakers were linked to Neo-Nazis.
Quite the ironic claim since Pastor Artur is well known for yelling, “Out of this property, you Nazis. Gestapo is not allowed here,” when the government invaded his church to try and force Christians from gathering to worship during COVID-19 restrictions in Calgary.
A full report about what the 'Let Freedom Reign Tour' is actually about and where Pastor Artur and Minsiter Laura-Lynn think the Christians have been during the freedom fight and on social conservative issues is coming soon at Rebel News. For now, click on the full video report to hear both of their reactions to the Antifa-like protesters at the event and hear from one protester who was coherent enough to have a conversation with me about what she believed she was fighting against.
Thankfully these protesters were not violent, but the same can’t be said for what recently occurred to my colleague Katie Daviscourt, who was attacked and robbed by Antifa while covering a drag queen story time event for kids.
- By Adam Soos
