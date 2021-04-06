Pastor kicked Calgary cops from church in viral video: Artur Pawlowski Interview

  • By Rebel News
  • April 06, 2021

Watch the full interview available NOW on tonight's Ezra Levant Show!

We first met Artur Pawlowski almost a year ago when he become our very first case in our FightTheFines.com civil liberties project. After Art was fined for breaking COVID laws while feeding homeless people in downtown Calgary, we crowdfunded to cover the costs of retaining a lawyer for him to fight back.

In this clip from the full interview, Ezra and Artur discuss Artur's viral video, showing how he expelled law enforcement and health inspectors from his church during a Good Friday service.

