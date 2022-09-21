Unprecedented amount of Canadian doctor deaths generates suspicion

E-transfer (Canada):

On September 3, Alberta based nuclear medicine physician, William Makis wrote a letter to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) urging them to launch an investigation into the sudden deaths of 32 young Canadian doctors.

The letter states that the CMA “has aggressively and unethically promoted the use of experimental COVID-19 Vaccines in populations where risks of serious injury far outweighed any potential benefits.”

Dr. Makis refers to 32 “young Canadian doctors who died suddenly and unexpectedly in the last 16 months, all of whom were double, triple or quadruple COVID-19 vaccinated” and cites this as “highly suspicious for COVID-19 Vaccine Injury.”

Referring to VAERS data, Dr. Makis expresses grave concern around the safety signal for these injections.

He cites growing literature that hints at mechanisms of immune impairment by the mRNA injections. This includes myocarditis-induced sudden death and how it is being shown to be different than typical myocarditis.

When asked about the recent partnership between the CMA and the Canadian Press intended to strengthen health influence, Dr. Makis says that the organization has “become too bureaucratic and political.”

“They’re supposed to focus on healthcare issues, not influencing and politics,” he says before referring to the CMA’s In Memoriam page that appears to lack accurate disclosure on the magnitude of Canadian physician deaths.

Dr. Makis urges all Canadians to get involved to bring awareness to the record number of doctor deaths. He wonders if the roll out of the Omicron specific booster – an injection only tested on 8 mice – will increase the risk of sudden death to Canadians.