Updated booster now available to all Americans, but has it been tested on humans?

The United States just made a new COVID booster available to the public. This updated booster is different from the other COVID shots and boosters. What sets it apart is the way in which it was tested, or the way it was not tested.

The updated booster has not been tested on any humans. The current updated booster that’s available at every CVS and Walgreens in the country, has not been tested on any people, but apparently only eight mice.

Normally, a novel vaccine is tested on tens of thousands of real human beings who knowingly take part in a trial, and sometimes it takes an entire decade to tweak and prove the vaccines safety.

But with the COVID emergency, consent has been manufactured to all but skip testing entirely. These vaccines are being approved under an emergency use authorization (EUA).

While the mainstream media historically always found a way to ignore the lack of safety data, or the negative safety signals of the COVID vaccine, the fact that these updated boosters haven’t been tested on humans yet is a fact that they are addressing.

But of course, even though they are addressing it, the well-paid pundits are explaining the fact that the shot hasn’t been tested on humans is totally fine. It’s just like a flu shot, they argue.

Even experts who sit on the FDA safety panel fiercely opposed the emergency authorization of this updated shot and explained that comparing its approval to the flu shot is not a fair, or safe, comparison.

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and FDA committee member explained:

The FDA’s policy on influenza shots is based on decades of experience with strain changes where the flu vaccines behaved generally in the same way. The U.S. is still on its first iteration of the COVID vaccines, and the mRNA technology has only been in widespread use since late 2020. The agency is making 'huge assumptions' in its consideration of the new COVID boosters. I’m uncomfortable that we would move forward — that we would give millions or tens of millions of doses to people — based only on mouse data.

With the entire mainstream media and FDA in agreement on the objective fact that the “updated” booster wasn’t tested in any humans, I thought for sure that the large pharmacies actually administering the shot to Americans would be forthcoming with that information.

So I went to a corporate chain pharmacy in New York City as if I were trying to get the updated booster. To see what I was told by the pharmacist, watch my report.