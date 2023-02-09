Approved NDP candidate in Hamilton previously charged in relation to tent city eviction

Twitter / SarahJama_

Aside from the now dropped charges, the new NDP candidate in Hamilton Centre, Sarah Jama, hailed as the successor to longtime party leader Andrea Horvath, is an anti-police activist who defended a "defund the police" protest in front of the mayor's house where a coffin was left behind.

Charges were dropped after Jama agreed to enter into a peace bond in March 2022. The peace bond expired on November 24, 2022, 20 days after her nomination with the NDP.

According to reporting by CTV Toronto, on Nov 24, 2021, the City of Hamilton moved to evict a homeless encampment of approximately 30 people.

Here is the footage of Hamilton Police arresting 3 Black youth early this afternoon.These violent attacks are a reminder of outright police brutality & systemic racism.



Why are Black youth being arrested when they are advocating for better housing options for residents?#HamOnt pic.twitter.com/Baw6y69yUy — Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion (HCCI) (@HCCI1) November 26, 2021

The removal was sparked by a fire that destroyed multiple tents, and officials deemed the squat unsafe:

Two days later, on Nov. 26, Hamilton police officers arrested Sarah Jama, co-founder of the Disability Justice Network of Ontario and supporter of Hamilton Encampment Support Network, during an encampment clearing at Beasley Park in Hamilton, leading HESN supporters to hold a demonstration outside of Hamilton Police Services Central Station.

Police have been accused of using excessive force, which the force denies.

Statement from Chief Bergen regarding the J.C. Beemer Park arrests. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/3ZaAedseXC — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 28, 2021

Previously, in an interview with CBC, Jama noted her advocacy with the "defund the police" efforts and went on to defend a protest at Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger's home.

We are to send a message to the mayor https://t.co/lJ566N33mV — Defund HPS (@DefundHPS) December 1, 2020

Inside the creepy prop were roses, plants, and naloxone kits.

Jama also was charged in relation to a "Defund the Police Protest" in 2020 as part of an illegal public gathering:

Hamilton Police and the City of Hamilton’s municipal bylaw enforcement acted against one of the organizers of a Defund Police protest in front of City Hall Monday, the first day of the ongoing protest.

Sarah Jama is charged with “Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order as per Ontario Regulation 364/20, of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020, section 10.1(1)” which carries a minimum fine of $10,000.

None of Jama's anti-police activism is listed in her extensive NDP bio; however, interim Ontario NDP leader Peter Tabuns is quoted:

“I am extremely excited for Sarah to join the Ontario NDP team at Queen’s Park. Sarah is a dedicated organizer and long-time advocate for Hamilton Centre."