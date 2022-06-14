Archbishop of Canterbury says Rwanda deportation policy is 'immoral' and 'shames Britain'

Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP

The Archbishop of Canterbury along with the entire senior leadership of the Church of England has slammed the government's plans to "deport illegal immigrants," calling it an "immoral policy that shames Britain."

Meanwhile, the archbishop ignores the economic hardship of his own nation, with Britain's living standard the worst it's ever been since the 1950s. He also fails to fully appreciate the cost of the lockdown crisis, the housing crisis, and the victims who some of the illegal immigrants have threatened.

According to the times, the 26 bishops that are designated as the Lords Spiritual in the House of Lords have written a letter voicing their displeasure with the Rwanda deportation policy that the government has set out.

“Whether or not the first deportation flight leaves Britain today for Rwanda, this policy should shame us as a nation. The shame is our own because our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat asylum seekers with compassion, fairness, and justice, as we have for centuries. Deportations, and the potential forced return of asylum seekers to their home countries, are not the way, this immoral policy shames Britain.”

The government's plan to deport illegal immigrants from the country to be processed in Rwanda has been met with many legal challenges from human rights lawyers. Originally, the flight scheduled to fly out today on the 14th of June had 130 people scheduled for deportation, now this number has been whittled down to just 7 this morning and potentially lower.

Meanwhile, the home office has confirmed that 138 more illegal immigrants have arrived by boat the previous night, with no signs of the continued flurry of illegals stopping.

Archbishop Justin Welby has also sparked controversy in the past as he once associated getting the COVID-19 vaccine with Christian principles and morals saying, "this is a moral issue, this is how we love thy neighbour."